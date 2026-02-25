Subscribe
Thou Shalt Make His Ratings Miserable!
How to survive fascism with your weirdo friend.
9 hrs ago
•
God
and
dr. g is ✨your weirdo friend✨
Bless The US Women's Hockey Team For Rejecting Trump's SOTU Invite
Dear Humans,
Feb 23
•
God
Thou Shalt Not Party While Epstein Criminals Roam Free
A note for FBI Director Kash Patel.
Feb 23
•
God
Bless Pope Leo For Humiliating JD Vance
An annual tradition.
Feb 22
•
God
Trump Crashes Out As Supreme Court Strikes Down His Tariffs
SMITE!
Feb 20
•
God
Thou Must Arrest The Epstein Clients In The USA, Too!
Can God get a frigging amen?
Feb 20
•
God
Former Prince Andrew Arrested On His Birthday
SMITE!
Feb 20
•
God
God Bless James Talarico!
Dear Humans,
Feb 19
•
God
Kaitlan Collins Crushes Donald On Colbert
Well said, Kaitlan!
Feb 18
•
God
Another Trumper Realizes He’s Been Defending Pedos All These Years
Whoops.
Feb 18
•
God
Colbert’s Ratings Just Crushed Trump’s Ego
SMITE!
Feb 17
•
God
Bless This Lone Protester Outside The Austin Capitol
“NO TAXATION WITHOUT PEDOPHILE INCARCERATION.”
Feb 17
•
God
