Thou Shalt Make His Ratings Miserable!
How to survive fascism with your weirdo friend.
  God and dr. g is ✨your weirdo friend✨
1:02:58
Bless The US Women's Hockey Team For Rejecting Trump's SOTU Invite
Dear Humans,
  God
Thou Shalt Not Party While Epstein Criminals Roam Free
A note for FBI Director Kash Patel.
  God
Bless Pope Leo For Humiliating JD Vance
An annual tradition.
  God
Trump Crashes Out As Supreme Court Strikes Down His Tariffs
SMITE!
  God
1:36:43
Thou Must Arrest The Epstein Clients In The USA, Too!
Can God get a frigging amen?
  God
Former Prince Andrew Arrested On His Birthday
SMITE!
  God
1:15:31
God Bless James Talarico!
Dear Humans,
  God
Kaitlan Collins Crushes Donald On Colbert
Well said, Kaitlan!
  God
1:28:01
Another Trumper Realizes He’s Been Defending Pedos All These Years
Whoops.
  God
Colbert’s Ratings Just Crushed Trump’s Ego
SMITE!
  God
1:22:21
Bless This Lone Protester Outside The Austin Capitol
“NO TAXATION WITHOUT PEDOPHILE INCARCERATION.”
  God
