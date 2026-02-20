Former Prince Andrew Arrested On His Birthday

Dear Humans,

Good evening. Thank you for being here. Mainstream media is owned by right wing billionaires. But they don’t own us. You’re the reason this newsletter still exists and reaches over 150,000 people every single day. If you can, please consider joining today as a paid subscriber.

LO, today we didst celebrate the UK arresting Prince Andrew over the Epstein fallout, because it’s a rare sight in 2026: rich people facing consequences.

Then we watched Trump’s “Board of Peace” event devolve into a surreal hostage photo op, complete with music that made the whole thing feel like a cursed wedding reception.

We also covered:

MAGA eating itself alive after the Epstein file drops, including Bannon’s texts and that “25th Amendment” bombshell

Why the DOJ “Make America Safe Again” banner looks like a message to the country: I control justice, so give up now

Les Wexner getting called out as a key money pipeline behind Epstein’s empire

Howard Lutnick allegedly buying a mansion next to Epstein through a trust for ten dollars, because apparently corruption comes with a Groupon

They want you exhausted.

They want you to give up.

Tonight is proof that the walls of their pedo-empire are falling down.

Nothing on Earth will stop this reckoning.

Love,

God

PS - Every subscription keeps us pushing back on Christian nationalism and the Project 2025 machine. If you’re able, join today.