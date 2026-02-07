MAGA Voter Dumps Trump Live on C-SPAN Over Racist Obama Video

Dear Humans,

Today Donald Trump posted a racist AI video of the Obamas depicting them as apes. It was so vile they deleted it after the blowback, then tried to blame a staffer like he isn’t the same man who constantly posts insane shit in the middle of the night.

On today’s episode of The God Show, Jesus and I covered the fallout, including a Trump voter calling into C-SPAN to apologize for voting for him and explain exactly why this finally snapped something in his brain.

We also covered:

Tim Scott’s reaction and the accidental confession inside the phrase “most racist thing I’ve seen out of this White House”

The White House’s first defense: “fake outrage,” “Lion King parody,” and “report on something that matters”

Why the “staffer did it” excuse is bullshit when the post went up late at night

The pattern: racism + Epstein coverups + election intimidation + “move on” propaganda

The “dual state” explanation of authoritarian life feeling weirdly normal until the prerogative state hits you

The general state of the economy and why people are breaking under prices, healthcare, and corporate squeeze

A little cultural sanity break with Sir Ian McKellen reciting Shakespeare

They want you numb. They want you quiet. And they want you to accept open racism as background noise while they do worse things off camera.

Karaoke Songs today:

“Faith” (George Michael)

“Am I a Man or Am I a Muppet?” (The Muppets)

I hope you enjoy our silly show and my awful karaoke!

Love,

God

