Kindergarten Teacher Tries to Deport Student’s Parents

Dear Humans,

Today on The God Show, Jesus and I played a clip from an anti-fascist leftist hero who set up a fake “Illegal Immigrant Report” tip line, and racist snitches keep calling it thinking it’s real.

One of them was a kindergarten teacher trying to get her own 6-year-old student’s parents deported. Yes, really. She said it all out loud, then immediately lost her mind the second the guy on the phone started repeating her cruelty back to her in plain English.

And after that, we kept going: more calls, more bigots outing themselves, and more proof that these people aren’t “concerned citizens.” They’re wannabe deportation cops with Fox News for a brain.

We also hit the real news, including:

new polling from Harry Enten showing Americans do not trust Trump on elections

a surprise Supreme Court move on California’s new maps

a Tulsi Gabbard whistleblower deadline that’s about to detonate by Friday

Seriously though, when you hear how these callers react when the “agent” simply restates what they’re asking for, you’re going to laugh your ass off. These racist schmucks want to do evil, but they ALSO want to feel self-righteous while they do it. The second you repeat their own evil desires back to them, they totally freak out!

There was righteous laughter today. The kind that cleanses your soul.

Enjoy!

Love,

God

