Bless Bruce Springsteen’s New Protest Song About Minneapolis

Dear Humans,

On today’s episode of The God Show, Jesus and I discuss:

Marco Rubio got exposed on Capitol Hill

Kristi Noem throws Stephen Miller under the ICE bus

The government is lying, and people aren’t buying it anymore.

Between the hearings and the horror, we sang. We took breathers. We let music carry what rage alone can’t. From classic rock karaoke to Bruce Springsteen carving Minneapolis into history, today was special.

Keep filming!

Keep showing up!

And never forget that…

You, the people, have the power.

Love,

God

PS - To mark 20 months of this divine newsletter, I just want to say thank you for being here and still giving a damn.

“Hope, you give me hope and it’s a rare commodity now. Thank you!” — HP

If this work has helped you stay sane, angry, or hopeful in the right order, upgrading is how it keeps going.