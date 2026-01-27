Greg Bovino Loses His Job, Will Retire

Dear Humans,

BREAKING NEWS: Head of ICE Greg Bovino is OUT as head of ICE and is said to be headed home to ‘retire.’ Eat shit, Greg!

SMITE!

On today’s episode of The God Show, Jesus and I discuss:

ICE executed Alex Pretti, a VA ICU nurse, on camera and the video evidence is so damning that even Fox News and conservative figures couldn’t sell the lie that he was a “terrorist.”

The right fractured in real time. Trump voters, gun owners, and Republicans began publicly turning on ICE as the Second Amendment hypocrisy collapsed and people realized, “If this happened to him, it could happen to me.”

Trump Taco. After days of backlash, President Epstein backed down, called Governor Walz, sidelined Greg Bovino, and sent Tom Homan to Minnesota as polls show ICE and DHS approval in free fall.

Is this a tipping point? Or more toxic optimism?

Seize the day! Mock the fascists!

Love,

God

