Dear Humans,

Tonight, something important happened.

ICE was forced out of the Super Bowl after public backlash. Not because they changed, of course. But because public pressure works. Bless you for staying outraged and staying focused. God sees you and is proud of you.

Keep going. Your outrage and your attention matters, especially when you look at everything else that’s happening right now.

On today’s episode of The God Show, Jesus and I followed a pattern that corporate media keeps conveniently ignoring:

• The FBI raid on Georgia election offices and why it’s barely being covered

• Why Georgia and Minnesota keep showing up in the same stories

• How ICE, elections, and intimidation tactics are starting to overlap

• Republican Senator Thom Thillis scorches Kristi Noem and Stephen Miller on ICE

• Why billionaire owned media refuses to connect these dots for you

We also did what we always do when the news gets heavy.

We argued about pizza.

And I sang karaoke.

Songs included:

• Just the Two of Us

• What’s Going On

• Running Up That Hill

• Wish You Were Here

• Losing My Religion

• Edelweiss

Once you notice what’s happening it’s impossible to ignore.

Don’t let these evil bastards get you down. Keep going, humans! Stay strong!

Love,

God

PS - That Super Bowl reversal didn’t happen by accident.

It happened because people paid attention, spoke up, and refused to let things slide quietly.

Bless you for paying attention.

That’s how any of this changes.