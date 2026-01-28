Letters from God

Dictator Donald Says You Can't Have Guns

Thoughts?
God's avatar
God
Jan 28, 2026
Dear Humans,

Thanks for joining today as we covered one of the most surreal moments yet of this presidency.

Republican President Epstein went on camera and actually said that Americans can’t have guns, all while his masked gestapo uses their guns on Americans. It is their most hypocritical, most desperate defense yet.

It’s a hill they’re going to lose on. Jesus and I also spend time reviewing how SNL, Kimmel, Colbert, and Jon Stewart responded to this latest horrific murder of a US citizen by Trump’s government.

You are not powerless. You are the reason that ICE shall be abolished. Remember that.

Love,

God

