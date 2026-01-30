They Posted And Deleted These Epstein Files Within 20 Minutes

Dear Humans,

Today the Department of Injustice announced the “final” release of the Epstein files. Oh but at the same time, they admitted that there are three million more documents “don’t count.”

They also posted a bunch of horrifying material then deleted it 20 minutes later.

On today’s episode of The God Show, Jesus and I walked through what was released, and what was deleted, as it happened.

We also covered:

Why releasing and deleting documents is itself a confession

The arrest of Don Lemon on the same day as a distraction tactic

How ICE violence, media silence, and Epstein are all being managed the same way

Once you see what’s inside and how this is being handled, you understand why they never wanted these files opened in the first place.

We also took a breath when things got overwhelming.

There was gallows humor.

There was music.

There was a cute goat.

And later on, we watched Bruce Springsteen’s new music video for his Minneapolis protest song.

Love,

God

