“MAGA Was All a Lie”: Marjorie Taylor Greene Torches Trump In New Interview

Today, Marjorie Taylor Greene gave a new interview where she tore King Donold and MAGA a new anus. On today’s episode of The God Show, Jesus and I cover that interview.

The Grammys turning into an anti-ICE moment, including Bad Bunny and Billie Eilish speaking out. Bless them for speaking out!

Trump threatening to sue Trevor Noah over a joke about Epstein Island. Bless you, Trevor Noah!

The new Epstein-files chaos continuing, including documents getting posted, deleted, and victims getting exposed while the powerful billionaire pedos stay protected

The Texas special election shocker, why Fox sounded spooked, and why Republicans are panicking about the midterms

The latest from Harry Enten! Trump is totally underwatah!

Trump openly saying Republicans should “take over” voting and “nationalize” elections, while bragging Georgia is about to produce “interesting things”

A quick whiplash tour through the day’s headlines, because the news has been totally insane

If I Could Turn Back Time

Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)

Rain in Blood (SLAYER!!!)

Any Dream Will Do

