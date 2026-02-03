Why Protest Songs Still Work

Dear Humans,

Today on The God Show, Jesus and I were joined by folk legend Cathy Fink, whose songs have become a lifeline for people trying to stay human through all of this fascist darkness.

We talked about how protest songs are written, and why people all over the world are paying attention to what’s happening here.

Cathy shared stories from decades of doing this work, from Woody Guthrie’s lineage to performing resistance music inside institutions like The Kennedy Center, that are actively being destroyed.

Bless folk singing hero Cathy Fink!

Love,

God

