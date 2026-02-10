Massie To Read Unredacted Epstein Client Names on House Floor This Week

Dear Humans,

HARK! Today Thomas Massey and Ro Khanna escalated the Epstein file fight, and Massey is openly threatening to go nuclear this week. If Pam Bondi keeps flouting the law and refusing to unredact names, he says he’s prepared to start reading Epstein client names on the House floor, so this is definitely happening and that right soon.

After that, Jesus and I did what we always do: we tried to stay sane inside the chaos, roast the hypocrites, and keep one eye on the reality that the empire always tries to strike back the moment the pressure starts working.

On today’s episode of The God Show, Jesus and I also covered:

We also covered: The Super Bowl fallout, including the yearly racist meltdown over Spanish and “nobody understands a word” whining The off-brand Turning Point halftime show, including the “catch my fish, drive my truck, drink my beer” moment Trump complaining about Bad Bunny while being in the Epstein files 38,000 times The Elmo insanity and the “deport Elmo” brainworms The Ring ad “lost dog” vibe and what it’s actually selling The good news: the illegal immigrant report tip-line troll guy agreed to come on the show next week



Karaoke Songs Sang today:

Bad Bunny opening singalong

“I Want to Break Free” (Queen)

“Graceland” (Paul Simon)

“Man in Black” (Johnny Cash)

“Margaritaville” (Jimmy Buffett)

“Everybody’s Free (to Wear Sunscreen)” (Baz Luhrmann)

“When the Levee Breaks” (Led Zeppelin)

“Going to California” (Led Zeppelin)

“Walking in Memphis” (Marc Cohn)

“Personal Jesus” (Depeche Mode)

“Life’s a Happy Song” (The Muppets)

“Always Look on the Bright Side of Life” (Monty Python)

“That Funny Feeling” (Bo Burnham)

It ain’t gonna go away…

Love,

God

