Trump Humiliated By Opening Prayer at National Prayer Breakfast

Today on The God Show, Jesus and I covered the National Prayer Breakfast, where Donald Trump did his usual holy cosplay while the Epstein story keeps tightening around his neck. At one point he literally told the country to “move on,” which is a totally normal thing to say when you’re innocent.

Then the opening prayer happened. Rep. Jonathan Jackson stood right in front of Trump and prayed for him to find compassion, courage, and clarity, while directly referencing the families burying their loved ones in Minneapolis.

In other words: he told Donald to stop being a monster, right to his stupid face. Watching that evil bastard stew through it was pure catharsis. (NOTE: The prayer begins around the 18 minute mark).

On today’s episode of The God Show, Jesus and I also covered:

Trump throwing Pam Bondi under the bus while trying to create legal cover for the Georgia election raid

Trump attacking Kaitlan Collins for asking about Epstein survivors, including the “they released too much” lie

AI misinformation Epstein distractions and Zoran Mamdani’s response

A quick run through headlines, including Dem leaders caving on the mask ban for federal immigration agents, GOP retirements, and Elon getting ordered to sit for a deposition

In the second hour, God did more karaoke for thee.

Songs God sang included:

Dust in the Wind (Kansas)

Landslide (Fleetwood Mac)

A Day in the Life (The Beatles)

Blackbird (The Beatles)

Stairway to Heaven (Led Zeppelin)

I hope you enjoy our silly show and my awful karaoke!

