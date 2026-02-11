Pam Bondi Crashes Out At Heated Epstein File Hearing

Dear Humans,

Jesus here, and on today’s episode of The God Show we watched Democrats on Capitol Hill absolutely SMITE Pam Bondi as they questioned her over her mishandling of the Epstein Files.

It did not go well for Pam. At all. You may’ve heard that Trump has been unhappy with her performances during public appearances, and today’s hearing proves why.

Each time she responded to a grilling, she either:

crashed out like a toddler

had a brain fart

offered up some terrible attempt at a zinger from her Burn Book

We watched the hearing live through Jasmine Crockett’s epic takedown of Pam. As if Jasmine’s time wasn’t amazing enough, she stormed out right after Pam made Jasmine’s point for her when talking about prosecutiopns.

We also reviewed Cathy Fink’s latest anti-Trump video, looked at new polling concerning Canadian’s visiting America, and watched a great moment from Fox News yesterday when Jesse Waters was called a fascist.

Watch now for a smite-ful and fun time with Jesus and the angels!

Love,

🌈 Jesus

TODAY’S MYSTERY MEMES: