Colbert’s Ratings Just Crushed Trump’s Ego

Today on The God Show, we watched the interview Trump and CBS didn’t want you to see. CBS blocked Colbert from airing his James Talarico interview, so Colbert posted it online instead. And it immediately backfired.

Here’s the part that matters. The clips from the “FCC-censored” Tallarico interview started pulling views like a runaway train: YouTube 1.3M, Instagram 1.6M, TikTok 2.4M, Twitter 5.1M. For context, Colbert’s show averages 2.3 million viewers on linear TV.

What a bunch of morons! They tried to shrink the message and accidentally turned it into a megaphone.

We also covered:

The DOJ/Epstein material you’re being told to “move on” from, and why that demand is the tell

Fox trying to sanitize Epstein as a harmless “party guy” and why that’s the moral bottom of the barrel

Blessings & Smites, including Bruce Springsteen, Jesse Jackson, and a long list of people who deserve none of our patience

They can throttle the feed, they can threaten the networks, they can demand we “move on,” but they can’t make us forget what we’ve learned, and they can’t stop us from telling the truth out loud.

PS: Every time he tries to silence the truth, it gets louder.

And that’s why this space exists.

