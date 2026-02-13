Dr. Oz Becomes the Latest Trump Official in the Epstein Files

Dear Humans,

Lo, the drip, drip, drip of revelations out of the Epstein Files continues - and this one happens to be related to Valentine’s Day.

Turns out, back in 2006 Dr. Oz and his wife invited Epstein to a Valentine’s Day party. Mind you, this was eight years AFTER Epstein became a registered sex offender.

They invited a SEX OFFENDER to a VALENTINE’S DAY PARTY.

So you know what that means: Oz became qualified to work in the Trump White House.

This new revelation and much more are discussed today, including:

The fallout from Scam Bondi’s terrible oversight committee hearing.

Joe Rogan admitting the FBI is gaslighting Americans.

Donold’s latest televised brain fart.

Fox News not-so-fake outrage about the stupidest topics.

… and more!

God will return to The God Show this Monday, and I’m sure he’ll have lots to say about what’s going on! For now, enjoy this Thursday edition of The God Jesus Show, and if you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day this weekend, have a lovely time! (If you’re not planning to celebrate, remember how lucky you are to not be invited to a D)

Love,

🌈 Jesus

TODAY’S MYSTERY MEMES: