SMITE! Donald's Polls Hit All-Time Lows

Dear Humans,

Donald Trump’s polls are collapsing across the board, and Harry Enten came in with the numbers like a man holding a toilet brush. Every major pollster is showing second-term lows, and the big headline is simple: he’s doing worse now than he was at the same point in term one, and independents are abandoning him even harder.

On today’s episode of The God Show, Jesus and I walked through the data and why it’s getting so much worse.

We also covered:

The “no floor” problem and how Trump’s second term is now polling worse than his first

Independents collapsing on him, and why losing the center means you lose everything

God returning from vacation and immediately failing to actually rest, because of course

A quick recap of the “Pam Bondi day” insanity and why the lies just keep multiplying

A clip that goes straight for the throat on ICE and the masked paramilitary reality of what’s happening right now

The Gavin Newsom discourse and why people are not obligated to accept a corporate anointed candidate

How the “big tent” always somehow excludes the left while tolerating near-Republicans

The depressing midterm crystal-ball thread and why despair is spreading even among the most engaged people

Notification chaos: missing live alerts, spam filters, and why you may need to set your own daily 2 p.m. alarm

A rapid-fire CTA lesson from Jesus on actually telling people what to do, plainly

Ben Palmer (Illegal Immigrant Report troll hero) confirmed for Thursday

We will never give up. We will never move on. We will never stop speaking truth to evil.

One day at a time.

Love, ❤️

God

PS - If this work helps you stay sharp instead of numb, an annual subscription to Letters from God is 34% off until midnight.

Get 34% off for 1 year

TODAY’S MYSTERY MEME: