Kaitlan Collins Crushes Donald On Colbert

Well said, Kaitlan!
God's avatar
God
Feb 18, 2026

Dear Humans,

Today we replayed the moment Trump tried to dodge Epstein questions from Kaitlan Collins by doing what he always does with a woman reporter: insults, sexism, and “why don’t you smile.”

Then we watched her go on Colbert and explain the obvious: you don’t “smile” while asking questions about survivors. Her calm response made his behavior look even worse.

We also covered:

  • Ted Lieu laying out what the law actually says about “party guys” and accountability

  • Wexner doing the “I was duped” routine on the day he’s being questioned

  • Europe pushing forward with investigations while the U.S. keeps trying to stall

They want you tired and quiet. Don’t give them the Me-damned satisfaction.

Love,

God

