Dear Humans,

BEHOLD! Techno-fascist billionaires Elon Musk and Reid Hoffman are fighting with each other over who hung out with Jeffrey Epstein more. Grab your popcorn, mortals. The shit hath hit the fan.

Oh and happy President’s Day to President Epstein! This is your reminder that Donald Trump is in the Epstein files more than 1 million times…and growing!

1. Thou Shalt Commence The Epstein Trials

They keep repeating that they want us to move on. OH HELL NO.

That is HEINOUS FUCKERY…

HEINOUS FUCKERY MOST FOUL!

Not only are we NOT moving on from the Epstein Files, now we’re moving on to the Epstein Trials.

Seriously, how are there not people in the streets with pitchforks?

Your fascist ruling class rapes children.

They’re building massive warehouses to throw you all in prison so you don’t complain about it anymore.

The time has come to pick a side.

Are you on the right side of history?

Or are you with the pedophiles?

Last week Pam Bondi humiliated herself in front of the entire world to defend pedophiles.

For her, raping children is just fine as long as her stock portfolio goes up.

She is the furthest thing from justice.

But if thou needest a little hit of justice today, just know that Kid Rock tickets are not selling well. He keeps having to cancel tour dates! HE CAN’T EVEN FILL A MASSIVE AUDITORIUM! HAHAHAHA!

So ya know, we got that going for us, which is nice.

2. Thou Shalt Never Move On

Move on? MOVE ON?!? No, we are never moving on from the Epstein files. Especially since we have just barely begun to scratch the surface.

The number of things that have come out make this the biggest scandal in American history, and just in time for its 250th birthday.

Everything that has happened for the last 10 years go back to all of these people being connected in the Epstein files.

WE ARE NEVER MOVING ON.

We will never stop fighting for truth and justice.

Can God get a forking amen??!

Bless this kid!

Hi, I’m God.

I am radical left scum.

And so is my son!

And I am damn proud of him!

Remember, there are way more of us than them.

Love,

God