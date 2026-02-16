Letters from God

Letters from God

44 Comments

User's avatar
Michelle Kenoyer's avatar
Michelle Kenoyer
Feb 16

Anna Paulina Luna didn't mention Trump’s name in her post--she only said "Pedophiles." Is Elijah suggesting in his reply that Trump is a pedophile? Why yes, yes he is.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Dawn A Galloway's avatar
Dawn A Galloway
Feb 16

We can never stop talking about the Epstein files. We need to hold them all accountable.

Reply
Share
2 replies
42 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture