Letters from God

Trump Crashes Out As Supreme Court Strikes Down His Tariffs

God's avatar
God
Feb 20, 2026
∙ Paid

Dear Humans,

Thank you for being here.

Lo, today we didst throw an emergency show because the Supreme Court struck down Trump’s tariffs.

Today we covered:

  • Reports that Trump found out at a governors’ breakfast and immediately started raging and swearing about “these effing courts,” because nothing says leadership like ruining brunch

  • The latest polls from Harry Enten

  • Kevin Hassett getting caught confidently wrong on camera right before the ruling dropped, which warmed our divine heart

  • Fox News having to explain the ruling in real time

  • President Epstein crashes out for an hour and looks totally miserable while God and Jesus mock him

  • “I’m very good at reading language”

  • The running question nobody answered: “When will you give us our money back, ahole?”

Happy Friday, humans! Enjoy this emergency reaction episode of the God Show.

Love,

God

Every subscription keeps us pushing back on Christian nationalism and the Project 2025 machine.

TODAY’S BONUS MEME:

