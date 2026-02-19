Letters from God

Letters from God

40 Comments

User's avatar
Ron's avatar
Ron
6d

Hi God. As much as I agree and think Talarico is great it would be a great loss for us if Jasmine Crockett isn't in the Senate for us.

I really hate they're running against each other in the primary. We need them both but no one fights for us like Jasmine.

Reply
Share
14 replies by God and others
LBrielmaier's avatar
LBrielmaier
6d

It's been a long time since Texas has had a democratic Senator or Governor.

It's time!

Reply
Share
38 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture