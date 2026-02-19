Dear Humans,

HARK! A new YouGov poll shows HALF of Americans think Donald was involved in Epstein’s crimes. In unrelated news, sources report a ‘fed up’ Donald wants to start a major war. Gee, I wonder why?

Hey Donald, you don’t have to start World War 3 to try and distract us anymore, okay? How does God say this? It’s too late. The pedo-cat is out of the bag. That pedo-train’s left the station. Everyone knows you’re a monster.

Meanwhile, Kid Rock and RFK Jr. released a gay porn video of themselves naked and working out. RFK Jr. got into a hot-tub wearing jeans. (EDITOR’S NOTE - IMAGES OF VIDEO DELETED FOR BEING TOO EXPLICIT)

Later in the video a naked RFK, Jr. wanders around muttering “Kid?”

Given what’s going on in the country these days, a half-naked billionaire looking for a kid is a bit on the nose…don’t you think?

Perhaps all this is why Pope Leo rejected President Epstein’s invitation to join his “Board of Peace.” Good job, Leo. This year, God and the Pope call on Catholics to give up their support for Donald Trump for Lent. And for forever. Give up fascism while you’re at it, dammit.

Finally, Texas Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate James Talarico’s national profile has been raised to the skies after his massively viral interview with Stephen Colbert.

One of his signature issues is rebuking and exposing the evils of Christian Nationalism. God is quite pleased with this development. Americans need an inspiring leader to take on this important issue. The complete abandonment of all basic tenets of morality by the Republicans over the last 30 years is at the heart of everything that’s wrong with the USA.

As God, I do like to work in mysterious ways, but at other times I can be quite obvious. So…bless you, James Talarico! You make me want to be a better God.

Love,

God

