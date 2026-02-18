Dear Humans,

Lo, due to Donald appearing in the Epstein files over 1,000,000 times, Trump supporters are continuing to realize that he’s the Pedo-In-Chief.

And that GOP officially stands for “Guardians of Pedophiles” for all time.

And now behold, the sacred red hat hath finally found its true home: the trash.

Seen in Los Angeles last year.

Exhibit A.

1. God Reviews This Line By LINE

“I was one of Trump’s biggest supporters. I defended him through everything.”

Yes. That’s what being in a cult feels like. You were all the WORST.

“Media attacks, investigations, indictments, nonstop chaos.”

There sure have been a lot, haven’t there? Nonstop is the best word for it.

“I stuck by him because I believed he was different. I believed he was going to drain the swamp.”

Oh you poor summer child. He is the swamp. He’s the sludge at the bottom of the swamp made out of feces, farts and radioactive waste.

“I believed he was going to expose the corruption.”

He exposed it, alright. He exposed how easy it is to run a con on millions of racist Republicans.

“I believed he was going to take down the people hurting children. That was the whole point. He campaigned on cleaning house. On exposing elite criminals. On protecting kids. And I bought it. Fully.”

Yes, you did. Because “protect the kids” is the oldest scam in the book. It gives people a moral halo they didn’t earn.

Then the part that matters:

“So when I watched him talk about the Epstein files a couple days ago… and say ‘It’s time to move on. We have better things to worry about,’ that was the moment everything switched.”

As good a moment as any, I suppose. Why did it take so long to click?

“Move on? Move on from children being trafficked?”

I’m glad you have come to reality and admitted the problem.

That’s the first step on the road to recovery.

2. God’s Redemption Plan For MAGA Morons

Seriously, God is glad these stupid bastards are finally realizing they made a mistake in supporting a racist fascist pedophile.

In response to these claims of redemption, God has agreed to issue a full Redemption Plan for those on the road to recovery.

If you are a MAGA moron who just realized he (or she) has been defending pedos for all these years, here are a few ideas for how you can begin to make amends.

Keep publicly flagellating yourselves for the rest of your lives. Every single post should begin with you apologizing for voting for Donald Trump. And I mean everything. Wanna post a picture of your dog? Apologize to Kristi Noem’s dead dog first.

Register as a Democrat and put a bumper sticker on your Ford F-150 truck. Vote for Democrats every single time. Vote for the most radical progressives possible in the primaries.

When your friends and family are being racist, sexist, ableist, or any ‘ist,’ stand up to them and stand up for those being discriminated against.

Get a tattoo of Bad Bunny

These are just some quick ideas off the top of God’s head. This is still being workshopped in Heaven.

3. God’s Final Thoughts

God is glad these stupid bastards are finally realizing they made a mistake in supporting a racist pedophile. But it’s too little, too late.

President Epstein wants to “take over elections.” He wants to decide who gets to vote and who doesn’t. He wants to lock up people like God in mega-prison concentration camps. He wants to declare martial law to stop you from voting.

But nothing on this Earth can stop the reckoning coming for these racist-fascist-child-rapists.

This delusional time they spent flying on private jets and terrorizing Americans shall soon be at an end.

With our newly gained redemption forces, we are going to annihilate these damned monsters.

WE ARE SENDING THEM BACK TO HELL FROM WHENCE THEY CAME.

