“NO TAXATION WITHOUT PEDOPHILE INCARCERATION.”

That’s damn right.

This guy is cool. Note that he’s wearing a bulletproof vest. Doing this in Texas is dangerous.

Bless this guy!

And he’s not alone. Far from it!

Courage is a flame. Let his bravery inspire and light your fire. Let this fire run wild! 🔥

“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.” — Margaret Mead

Well said, John. Everything is backwards.

1. Bless This First Time Protester

Bless the dad in the following video who said, “I’ve never protested before.”

He’s a local father who says he witnessed an ICE raid near an elementary school bus stop. So he did the most American thing left, which is to get out there and say, “THIS IS NOT OKAY.”

One man becomes two. Two becomes a crowd. And that is how you turn fear and numbness into something useful.

THAT is how we climb out of hell. One person at a time, finding ten seconds of courage to seize the day.

2. Bless Düsseldorf For Having A Spine

Bless the people of Düsseldorf for building carnival floats that speak truth to power.

One float shows Trump in an ICE jacket beating up Jesus and they NAILED IT..

Donald is the fucking antichrist.

Another float shows a little demon labeled “SATIRE” stabbing Putin in the face, which is also perfect. This is art.

3. God’s Final Thoughts

The techno-fascist billionaire pedophiles keep betting on APATHY. They keep betting you’ll get tired, get quiet, and become comfortably numb.

But lo, something is changing. People aren’t just angry anymore. They’re FURIOUS. They’re ready to do something.

Whether you go out to protest in public, or whether you just dunk on people online, God sees you, and God loves you.

Everyone has their own rebellion!

Bless you, humans.

Love, ❤️

God