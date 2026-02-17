Letters from God

Letters from God

41 Comments

User's avatar
Cat's avatar
Cat
8d

Having to wear a bulletproof vest just to make the statement that r**ing children is wrong is peak Texas.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Alice Barton's avatar
Alice Barton
8d

Hoping for a huge turnout for #NoKings on March 28

Reply
Share
5 replies
39 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture