Dear Humans,

BEHOLD!

The UK has arrested the brother of the King.

In South Korea, they sentenced their former President to life in prison for his inciting an insurrection. Imagine that.

Norwegians have charged their former Prime Minister with corruption.

Even UAE has punished Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem.

But what of the USA?

The USA has not punished one single client of Epstein. Not one. Zero. In fact, it’s the complete opposite. The Epstein clients run your government. The President is all over the files.

From Dr. Oz to Howard Nutlick, his cabinet is riddled with men who were lifelong friends with Epstein. Even former AG Bill Barr is in the files. The President wanted to make Matt Gaetz his AG, but had to settle for Pam Bondi, whose entire adult life has been dedicated to protecting the Epstein clients. Every single one of Trump’s AG picks has had a very strong motive foe covering up the Epstein files.

You don’t have a democracy. You have a pedocracy. For the love of God, just look at how he responded to former Prince Andrew getting arrested. HE’S SAD! HE’S SAD ABOUT IT!!!

President Trump on arrest of former Prince Andrew for connections to Epstein: "It's so bad for the royal family. It's very sad to me. Nobody used to speak about Epstein when he was alive. But I'm the one who can talk about it because I've been totally exonerated. He was fighting me in the election."

EXONERATED? Quite the opposite. In the court of public opinion, he has been CONVICTED for all time. History already knows what happened here. And history shall outlive them all.

Man who knows he’s going to burn in Hell.

You know, they always ask God to bless America. I’m sure Trump will say it in his upcoming state of the union. Well, the only way I can bless America is by arresting all the damn pedo billionaires.

As you know, God works in mysterious ways. God doesn’t know how, and God doesn’t know when, but eventually your society WILL arrest these people. Because you will all go insane if you don’t. They are taunting and trolling you. They are openly mocking justice, to your face.

They are throwing people into concentration camps and flying around in luxurious private jets while they do it. Yesterday the President announced he’s helping himself to TEN BILLION more of your dollars, that he will likely put into his private bank account in Qatar. That’s where he’s putting all his stolen Venezuelan oil money, too.

Why is there not more outrage over this? The media is not covering it. The corporations are fine with it. The corrupt politicians will never speak out about it. They’re too busy polishing their image for the cameras while they appease a fascist dictator. Shit is crazy, humans.

But in the good news department, at least Elon Musk is losing his mind from being outed so extensively in the Epstein files. He’s trying to do a full Jesus turn now, you know, just like Russell Brand. So clearly something horrible is about to come out about him at any minute.

But it’s not enough. These monsters need to be arrested.

I know this is hard to hear, Americans, but you’re going to have to do something you’ve never done before. You’re going to have to arrest and prosecute billionaires in large quantities, for their many crimes.

It will be hard, but you will ultimately you will use asset forfeiture to seize their companies. Conservatives will shriek, but you will eventually nationalize and redistribute the assets of these criminals to the benefit of all mankind.

Somehow, you’ll find a way. You can do it. I believe in you.

Love,

God

