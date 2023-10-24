Letters from God

Why Jon Stewart Quit His Apple Show
Why Jon Stewart Quit His Apple Show

God's avatar
God
Oct 24, 2023

God and Jesus discuss the latest in the war in the Middle East. They also discuss why Jon Stewart quit his show on Apple Plus, Elon Musk shooting at his Cybertruck, and everybody Trump knows flipping on him in court. Finally, God and Jesus answer questions from their patrons. 

