Letters from God

The God Show
What Is Covenant Eyes? Jesus Gets An Account To Investigate
Nov 14, 2023

God complains that Jesus can’t be more like that Mr. Beast. God and Jesus react to the latest Marvel flop as well as the amazing ‘Loki’ finale. Jesus signed up for his own account on the ‘Covenant Eyes’ monitoring app, and has much to report. 

God and Jesus celebrate the big election victories in Ohio. God personally rebukes J.D. Vance. Finally, God delivers a NEW COMMANDMENT on ‘No Nut November.’

