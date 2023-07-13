THANK YOU TO OUR SPONSORS: BOX OF AWESOME!

TOXIC BILLIONAIRE PEEN CONTEST

Jesus, the Holy Spirit, and God unite on twitch.tv/thegodpod to form the Holy Trinity in an epic battle against good luck bird poop, billionaire peens, lying robots, Jesus’ weird habit of eating hotel hallway leftovers, Guy Fieri hobnobbing with Trump, and the dark Twitter overlord Elon calling Zuck a cuck as the temporary joy of Threads spreads throughout the land.

And don’t miss Blessings and Smites!

The God Pod: Have It Yahweh!

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

