Top 10 Things Right Wingers Will Boycott Next

The Holy Trinity unites on this live Twitch episode to discuss overeating at Six Flags, Joey Mandarino’s stupid tweet, the Succession finale, God’s new baby and the ‘Top Ten Things Right Wingers Will Boycott Next.’

On ‘World News,’ no one remembers if DeSantis launched a run for the White House because they were too busy watching AOC play games online, Biden laughs at the idea of pardoning Trump, Mexican president tells Florida Hispanics not to vote for DeSantis, the church is filled with rampant sex offenders, Boebert rejected by White House for her conspiracy theories, American’s are tired of their gun problems, student loans about to crush the innocent, and Biden-GOP deal bad for the poor. On ‘The Lighter Side,’ lawyer uses non existent legal case he got from ChatGPT and a man opens a plane door because he wanted out. On ‘Ask God,’ you’ll learn if Logan Roy is in hell, what Jesus thinks about is portrayal in “History of the World Part II,” and if Jesus and Martin Scorsese are on good terms. And will Jesus finally stop loving Taylor Swift on ‘What Would Jesus Do?’

Don’t forget to listen to God’s New Commandment!

The God Pod: Have It Yahweh!

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

NEW EPISODES MONDAYS AND THURSDAYS

