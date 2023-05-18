On this episode of the God Pod: The Holy Trinity with 4th wheel, Santa Claus, workshops new material.

You’ll discover the top 10 things that are more real than God on the ‘Top 10 Things More Real Than God.’ On ‘The Stupid GD News.’ faith leaders finally speaking out against toxic Christian Nationalists, Dems are getting scared of Trump, Texas wants to train third-graders to become war medics, locals rise up against the council by drawing penises around potholes, Loch Ness Monster hunter, Steve, is tired of his job, Florida principal almost scammed out of 100k from fake Elon Musk, and prankster goat messes with police by yelling “help!” On ‘Entertainment News,’ At 79, Robert DeNiro has 7th kid after condom breaks, Al Pacino and DeNiro tie on stupid Twitter poll, and writers on strike share $8 checks. On ‘Ask God,’ you’ll learn what cheese Jesus is called, if Jesus is a lich or zombie, what Jesus did when he was young, is the Holy Ghost God’s dealer, who God chooses to help win sports, if God dates, did God and Mary discuss keeping Jesus, and if elves go to heaven. On ‘What Would Jesus Do?’ You won’t believe what Jesus would do if he walked in on an orgy. On ‘Heaven News,’ Santa’s elves bless God’s grow house, Holy Spirit appears as a smudge on stained-glass and plays a prank on the Pope. On ‘What’s On Your Mind,’ Jesus is excited about the new Zelda.

And don’t miss ‘Holy Spirit ASMR!’

The God Pod: Have It Yahweh!

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

NEW EPISODES MONDAYS AND THURSDAYS

Join our Discord chat server: https://discord.gg/7v3Cc4pjMC

The God Pod is everywhere! https://linktr.ee/godpod