Mary Mags joins God to discuss what’s missing from sci-fi and the brazy ‘Top 10 Corporate Slogans For Gay Pride Month!’

On ‘World News,’ Trump too dumb to know everyone is recording him and could face charges under the Espionage Act, AOC calls out Elon Musk for fingering Turkey’s elections, Twitter claims their dog ate EU disinformation code, Twitter now worth less than a used free bookshelf on Craigslist, the Pride Month demon meme backfires, and 74% of voters want $20 min wage so they can actually friggin live!

The God Pod: Have It Yahweh!

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

