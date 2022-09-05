Thou Shalt Not Sun Your Holes!

Satan and Psyche stop by the God Pod, and it goes completely OFF THE RAILS! I discover I have a Tinker Bell rule, and I'm a like addict in Group Therapy with Psyche.

On God's Wacky World Of Humans, we discuss sunning your holes, then pivot to the Satan Show to speculate about why Leo can't drive 25, the roasting of JK Rowling, and Dee Snyder not taking it anymore from MAGAts. We finish off the show with some news about that evil moron Trump.

Thou shalt have no other Pods before Me! I require an offering of listening to the God Pod! Go listen! The Lord has spoken!

The God Pod: Have it Yahweh!

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

