The Woke Mind Virus?? God and Jesus Respond!

God, Jesus, and Santa go live on twitch.tv/thegodpod to answer questions from followers, and read the Top Ten Ways Republicans Respond When Asked To Define ‘Woke.’

On ‘World News,’ DeSantis, disgusted by empathy and common decency, declares war on the woke mind virus, Nikki Haley auditions to be Trump’s vice president on Tapper, Mike "Euphemism" Pence rode and roasted on the ride and digs deep from the well of hypocrisy on religious bigotry, Sean "Gaslighter" Duffy claims he hasn’t seen one white supremacist, a Republican senator says ‘I don’t want reality’ in a hearing on race and education, the Bible is banned in Utah elementary and middle schools for ‘vulgarity or violence,’ and a Utah school district that banned the Bible considers removing the Book of Mormon.

Don’t miss The God’s Honest Truth: Woke Mind Virus Edition!

THANK YOU TO OUR SPONSORS: BOX OF AWESOME!

Get 20% off your first monthly box when you sign up at BoxofAwesome.com and enter the code GODPOD at checkout.

WE’RE POSTING VIDEOS ALL THE TIME NOW!

Give us a follow and turn on notifications!

Twitch: https://twitch.tv/TheGodPod

YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/TheGodPod

JOIN OUR COMMUNITY!

Discord: https://discord.gg/7v3Cc4pjMC

The God Pod: Have It Yahweh!

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

NEW EPISODES MONDAYS AND THURSDAYS

The God Pod is everywhere! https://linktr.ee/godpod