The Top Ten Celebrities Who Think They're More Important Than God

On this episode of the God Pod: God and Satan interview special guest Nandini Jammi from CheckMyAds.org, an independent watchdog institute taking on ‘The Misinformation Crusades’ and its leader Tucker Carlson.

You’ll find out who the top blasphemers are on ‘The Top Ten List of Celebrities Who Think They’re More Important Than God.’ On ‘World News,’ Donald Trump was found guilty of sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll, George Santos was arrested on 13 counts, Republicans have no dirt on Biden, and Justice Elena Kagan worries about taking free bagels from friends. On ‘What Would Satan Do?,’ you’ll discover if Satan is more concerned with his status or reputation.

The God Pod: Have It Yahweh!

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

