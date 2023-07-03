THANK YOU TO OUR SPONSORS: BOX OF AWESOME!

Get 20% off your first monthly box when you sign up at BoxofAwesome.com and enter the code GODPOD at checkout.

THE SUPREME COURT SUCKS!

Mary Mags and God unite live on twitch.tv/thegodpod armed with the court of public opinion and mind changing facts to walk viewers through the valley of dumb, surrounded on all sides by an out-of-control SCOTUS, institutional racism, internet soundbites, Christofascists, a shirtless Robert F. Kennedy, idiotic arguments, and horns honking at heaven’s garage door!

Will they succeed? Will they fear no evil? Tune in to find out!

WE’RE POSTING VIDEOS ALL THE TIME NOW!

Give us a follow and turn on notifications!

Twitch: https://twitch.tv/TheGodPod

YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/TheGodPod

JOIN OUR COMMUNITY!

Discord: https://discord.gg/7v3Cc4pjMC

The God Pod: Have It Yahweh!

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

NEW EPISODES MONDAYS AND THURSDAYS

The God Pod is everywhere! https://linktr.ee/godpod