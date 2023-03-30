The One Book That Needs To Be Banned But Won't

On this episode of the God Pod: God and cohosts Jesus and the Holy Spirit, jump right into it with top news concerning conservative’s hypocrisy over banning books, but not the Bible, which is filled with horrible traumatizing stories.

On the ‘GD News,’ the Holy Trinity reports on the fake image of the pope’s drippin’ puffer coat, scary photorealistic AI, boner pills, a Christian lawmaker who is “very sad” (boo hoo) about a parent asking the Utah school district to remove the Bible due to its pornographic content, a classical sculpture too scandalous for Floridians, HGTV, Trump’s pro-arrest demonstrators, the Proud Boys getting a time out at an NYC Drag Queen story hour, Disney’s gay rights summit, and people get angry because Elmo wished a happy Ramadan to Muslims. On ‘Ask God,’ you’ll discover where you can find the live animated episode of the God Pod (pssst…it’s on the God Pod channel on YouTube), if God will give pets the gift of speech, WWJD, if mermaids go to heaven, where listener C2 can find his old box of legos, why the days aren’t even, and if the Trinity watches ‘Supernatural.’ On “Listener Feedback,’ the Holy Spirit gets birdsplained to about Tums, Cheshire Cat defends Jesus’ hand holes, and Jesus’ voice finally gets recognized as spicy.

Don’t forget to listen to the end because God has a banger of a New Commandment!

The God Pod: Have It Yahweh!

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

NEW EPISODES MONDAYS AND THURSDAYS

