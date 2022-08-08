The Lord Taketh Away Alex Jones’ Money

Satan, Mary Mags, and Moses stop by God Pod+ and we all have a good laugh at the smiting of Alex Jones. We celebrate the state of Kansas for preserving a woman’s right to choose. We discuss what people might do to celebrate National Lobster Day.

On Conspiracy Corner, Moses uncovers the Georgia Guidestones' mystery. The Satan Show is packed with the latest entertainment news from the HBO Max and Discovery+ merger scandal to the best shows to watch before they are canceled... or not, we're not sure what's going on.

Grab some woke meatless sausage and listen to the God Pod on your favorite listening gadget to find out if Moses enjoys phat beats.

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

NEW EPISODES MONDAYS AND THURSDAYS

The God Pod is everywhere!

YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/TheGodPod

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thegodpodcast

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheGodPodShow

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/goodgodabove/

Join our Discord server for FREE and hang out with fellow fans of the God Pod:: https://discord.gg/7v3Cc4pjMC

Get the God Pod ad-free on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/godpod

Find the God pod wherever you get podcasts.

thegodpodcast.com