TODAY ON THE GOD POD:

The Trinity is reformed when the Holy Spirit returns to talk about Hanson, Elvis, and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches with God and Jesus.

On ‘Ask God,’ you’ll find out if the Holy Ghost haunts humans, if the Trinity is just slime mold, if God is the most important meal of the day, what God thinks about milking nuts, how Jesus and Judas are doing in couples therapy, why God is so chill now, and how it feels to have Jesus inside you. On ‘JFC LOL,’ the gang talks the Jesus fast diet, porn IDs, and God’s analysis of the lyrics of ‘Unholy’ by Sam Smith. Late breaking news on ‘The GD News,’ when David Miscavige is finally served in the human trafficking case, and God pays his respects to Jimmy Carter.

The God Pod: Have It Yahweh!

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

NEW EPISODES MONDAYS AND THURSDAYS

Join our Discord chat server: https://discord.gg/7v3Cc4pjMC

The God Pod is everywhere! https://linktr.ee/godpod