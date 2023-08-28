The God Pod's Best Moments Of 2023 (So Far)

On The God Pod’s 2023 Greatest Hits… So Far: You’ll get a hope boner and a contact high reliving Moses getting anally probed, shooting down rainbows from the woke sky, the orangutan CIA, Mitch trippin’, the Easter Bunny’s battle with Jesus, and bird-splaining to a cynical Holy Spirit.

Will God and Moses start wearing pants? Why did Captain America do nothing about Jim Crow laws? Will Satan and MTG get married? Does the moon exist? You’ll never know if you don’t listen to The God Pod: Have It Yahweh!

This episode is brought to you by Focus on the Family*

*Ha! Did you really think we would promote those losers?

The God Pod: Have It Yahweh!

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

