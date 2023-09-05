The God Pod Roasts Trump's Mugshot

The Unholy Trinity reacts to Trump’s Mugshot on the next Twitch.tv/TheGodPod: God, Santa, and The Holy Spirit, back from a week of vacation, talk about God’s new hot tub and multiple Speedo lumps, God’s meated-up fat schlong, the hunt for the Loch Ness Monster, Trump’s mug mugshot, and Oppenheimer’s forbidden nipples.

Will God bait the Holy Spirit into a Scottish accent? Will Trump achieve his aspirational prison weight? Is Carlos Santana Santa’s third cousin twice removed? Will Santa win Twitch? Disoriented? You won’t be after this episode of the God Pod: Have It Yahweh!

The God Pod: Have It Yahweh!

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

