Letters from God

Letters from God

Letters from God
The God Show
The God Pod Halloween Reverse Rapture Spectacular!
0:00
-1:05:53

The God Pod Halloween Reverse Rapture Spectacular!

God's avatar
God
Oct 31, 2023

It’s The God Pod Halloween Reverse Rapture Spectacular! YAR!!!

God and Jesus welcome Matthew Perry to Heaven and remember his life. God laughs at Mike Pence dropping out. God and Jesus discuss new Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, who thinks dinosaurs lived 6,000 years ago. 

Buckle up! IT’S TIME FOR A REVERSE RAPTURE!

NEW PODCAST EPISODE EVERY TUESDAY 

Follow the God Pod on your favorite podcasting platform: https://linktr.ee/godpod 

JOIN OUR COMMUNITY

Join our Patreon for special access: https://www.patreon.com/godpod 

Discord: https://discord.gg/7v3Cc4pjMC

FOLLOW GOD ON SOCIAL MEDIA 

Twitch: https://twitch.tv/TheGodPod 

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thegodpodcast 

YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/TheGodPod

Comments

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture