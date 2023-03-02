The God Pod Fun-Time Blasphemy Hour

Santa and the Holy Spirit hang out with God to discuss Jesus partying too hard at Mardi Gras, Mrs. Clauses’ hospital visit, and Santa invites God over to play with blocks.

On ‘Ask God,’ you’ll learn if the soul leaves the body when you fart, do gingers lack souls, what’s the deal with speaking in tongues, would Krampus or Chuck Norris win in a fight, why did God create the appendix, what happened to Pajama Janice, and will God create a fungus among us. And on ‘The GD News,’ the GOP wants to pass a bill that enables them to sue anyone who calls them homophobic.

The God Pod: Have It Yahweh!

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

