The God Pod Easter Special 2023

It's the God Pod Easter Special! Santa, Jesus, and the Holy Spirit join God to discuss Republicans losing their minds as the "Chosen One" gets indicted, Santa lurking in the discord, the Easter Spirit, TikTok, lip balm, why 2/3rds of the trinity hasn't seen 'The Sopranos,' crucifixion spoilers, Jesus's post-Easter mental health retreat, 420, Santa reads his poem' Twas the night before Easter,' and box fans.

On 'The GD News,' the bunny hill Gwyneth Paltrow trial, Donald Trump's indictment, and Lauren Beobert doesn't like that the Bible makes her look bad. On 'WWJD,' you'll find out WJWD if he was indicted on 34 counts, experienced a botched crucifixion, designed a video game, could turn water to vodka, is he cool with teleportation, what he would say to himself if he met himself, what he'll do once he realizes he's been duped and will never return, and what he would do if his holes were filled in. On 'Ask God,' you'll discover if Santa is sundowning, does Santa smell like reindeer farts, if Santa has a set of commandments, and if God fact-checks Bible swears.

The God Pod: Have It Yahweh!

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

NEW EPISODES MONDAYS AND THURSDAYS

