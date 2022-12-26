The God Pod Day After Christmas Spectacular!

It's the GOD POD CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR! episode: God and Psyche wake Santa after a long night of delivering presents and debauchery to find out where he pees, how he met Mrs. Clause, how he eats all the milk and cookies, why he was so mean to Rudolph, who is Crancer the sickly reindeer, who keyed his sleigh, why he second hand smokes around children, and why he didn't bring God a Playstation, FFS.

On Ask Santa, they find out if Die Hard is a Christmas movie and if Santa ran over grandma on purpose. On The God As Satan Show! They discuss a Satanic nativity scene and how Christmas won the war on Christmas by shutting down churches on Christmas. The episode ends with a recap of this year's God Pod highlights and a duet by God and Santa.

The God Pod: Have It Yahweh!

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

