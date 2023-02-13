The God Pod Anti-Valentine’s Day Special

NEW EPISODES MONDAYS AND THURSDAYS

Join our Discord chat server: https://discord.gg/7v3Cc4pjMC

The God Pod is everywhere! https://linktr.ee/godpod

THANK YOU TO OUR SPONSORS:

This episode is sponsored by Morgan & Morgan!

For more information go to ForThePeople.com/GOD

TODAY ON THE GOD POD:

Mary Mags returns to hang with God and discuss TV show reboots, fallopian tube reboots, procreating with one leg, and their Valentine’s Day plans.

On ‘The Mary Mags Show!,’ conservatives psychotically believe Sam Smith and Kim Petras’s Grammy performance was a tribute to Satan, weirdos blame disasters on ‘Unholy’ Grammys performance, George Santos charged with stealing puppies from Amish, Marjorie Taylor Greene’s fascist hair, and the nuances of Disney’s small weird world. On ‘Ask God,’ you’ll discover why it’s been a sausage fest on the pod, will Mary Mags destroy a Beyoncé hater, Mary’s opinion on the movie ‘The Menu,’ will God perform more practical jokes on Ted Cruz, and will Mary eat a bee. Finally, on the ‘GD News,’ they discuss how Ron DeSantis is trying to take control of Disney World.

The God Pod: Have It Yahweh!

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

https://thegodpodcast.com/﻿