The God Pod 4/20 Special!

It’s the God Pod 420 Special! God and cohosts Santa and the Holy Spirit hitch their wagon to a blunt and tell weed jokes, discuss career goals, the chronic, baked goods, and read Chat GPT ‘Onion’ style headlines about God, Santa, and the Holy Spirit.

On ‘The GD News,’ the Satanic temple starts a charter school, God sings his weed song, Carl Sagan’s ‘Pale Blue Dot’ bumps the bible for new NASA director’s oath, Pope Francis is a F* Boy, Cosplay outlawed in Texas, propaganja, Justin Jones vs. ‘Racist Bill,’ and an alcoholic dog is 30 days sober.

On ‘Ask God,’ you’ll discover if deathbed repentance works, what God thinks about The Church of England considering using gender-neutral pronouns to refer to him, and whether God gets another tattoo.

On ‘Listener Feedback,’ Holy Spirit’s ASMR reviews, and no damnation for being a Santa lover. And anarchy breaks loose on the ‘Santa Free-Time,’ segment.

The God Pod: Have It Yahweh!

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

NEW EPISODES MONDAYS AND THURSDAYS

