The state of the world makes God sing “Everything Is Awful” on the next Twitch.tv/TheGodPod. God and Satan plan a vacation to see the phallic monuments of Albania whilst also raising money for Maui, God gets crunchy, DeSantis goes on a weird face journey, Clarence Thomas is named the king of vacations, The Four Horsemen of Bad Dancing appear, and a judge tells Trump to STFU.

Will God blow Satan’s mind? Will the Humans be moved to do something about climate change? Will Moses ever stop wandering? Who is Lil Tay? Stick around because all of these important and not-so-important questions will be revealed to you on the next God Pod: Have It Yahweh!

The God Pod: Have It Yahweh!

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

