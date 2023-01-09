The Bible VS. Superman #1

As the world faces its 6th extinction event, God and Satan help Moses close his browser tabs while securing transportation for animals to take over the government. Satan has no comment on the dead pope, wombats poop in squares, and Kevin “loser” McCarthy can’t get Boebert to stop voting for Trump.

While reading reviews, the gang finds an atheist believer, discusses Satan’s season arc, and learns about Christian Death Metal bands from Eddie Dead Body Man. On the Satan Show!: Furious Celine Dion fans, Twitter’s toilet paper crisis, Robert Garcia swears in on the Superman #1 comic book, and the latest breaking news on the butter-clogged canal. Oh yeah, and the FDA approves the sale of abortion pills in ALL retail pharmacies!

The God Pod: Have It Yahweh!

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

