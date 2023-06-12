Satan Reveals Pat Robertson's Fate in Hell

Satan and God celebrate the Pride Month miracle of the passing of Pat Robertson, answer questions from Twitch Chatters, and read the Top Ten Hobbies of Satan in His Free Time.

On ‘Ask Satan,’ you’ll discover what Pat Robertson’s first day in Hell was like, if Satan likes country music, what happens to evangelicals when they wake up in Hell, if Satan was present during Ron DeSadness’ Twitter launch, and if Satan is in the FBI. On ‘World News,’ discuss the end of the world skies in New York, the Trump indictment, Pence’s reaction to the DOJ targeting Trump, and Chris Christie’s response to Trump’s insult. On ‘What Would Satan Do?’ You’ll find out what he would do if someone was sent to hell by accident, and does he release souls from Hell if they ask nicely.

Don’t change the channel before you hear ‘A Message From Satan!’

The God Pod: Have It Yahweh!

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

