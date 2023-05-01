Satan Has Wild Weekend At SatanCon

On this episode of the God Pod: Satan joins God to discuss the male G Spot, phat beats, party gossip, SatanCon, and Molly.

Churchgoers learn how to hook up on ‘Top Ten Pick Up Lines To Use At Church.’ On ‘World News,’ you’ll learn some Tucker Carlson jokes, who to thank for Tucker losing his job, Tucker’s highly offensive messages, gym talk, social media news, Twitter’s fake racist Disney Junior account, SCOTUS ethically challenged, Ted Cruz’s scheme to steal the 2020 election, the wildly unpopular MAGA movement, and how God called a Christian to become a porn star. On ‘God And Satan News,’ you’ll be shocked to find out that God and Satan declare a truce, agree to go on a road trip together, Satan opening up about insecurities, God and Satan join forces to pull off the ultimate prank on humanity, Satan’s epic party, and Satan opens up about his love for romantic comedies. On ‘Ask Satan,’ you’ll discover how Satan keeps his horns stylish, his favorite workout routine, and if he ever feels guilty. On ‘What Would Satan Do?’ You’ll clutch your pearls when you discover if Satan supports skipping school.

And don’t miss Satan's rap 666 Bars: Satan’s Flow!!!

The God Pod: Have It Yahweh!

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

