Santa Claus Reveals How Elves Are Made

Today on the God Pod, Santa (drunk on elf-nog) and Jesus “Tight End” Christ join God to milk some elves and bury a Christmas tree to resurrect next year.

The gang also reveals their Christmas lists, learns how elves are made, shares reindeer meat pizza recipes, reads listener feedback and answers questions, listen to Santa’s Trump terminator of the constitution impersonation, hears God’s command to exodus from Twitter to Mastodonia, and liberate Hermey the elf from his sister-wife for a dishwashing job in Heaven.

If you have read this far, seriously, how can you not want to listen to this episode? So, wake yourself from your medically induced coma, click a link below, sneak down to your man or women cave, and be amused! I command thee to be entertained!

The God Pod: Have It Yahweh!

After 6000 years of running the universe, God realized that Satan is kicking his butt, like, really bad. Over the centuries and despite lots of trying, God has not been able to smite the forces of evil. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Full of fun and heart, the God Pod is a twice-weekly opportunity for God to hang out with his fellow deities and maybe even meet some interesting humans.

